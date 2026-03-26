The Detroit Lions have a lot of work to do after a disappointing 2025 campaign. Detroit finished the regular season 9-8 and missed the playoffs for the first time in several seasons. The Lions added some solid players during NFL free agency, but the hard work is not done yet.

Lions GM Brad Holmes will be under a lot of pressure to work his magic in the draft. If Detroit can bring in another group like the 2023 draft class then they could be set for years to come.

But unlike the 2023 NFL Draft, Detroit has most of their picks on Day Three. That means Holmes will have to be on the lookout for hidden gems in the later rounds.

Here are three sleepers prospects who the Lions should consider picking during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Chip Trayanum could find a role in Detroit's backfield

The Lions already found their David Montgomery replacement in Isiah Pacheco. But their depth at the position is not ideal with Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors the only guys behind Pacheco and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Unfortunately, Detroit has a handful of other positions that need attention much more than running back. That could put Detroit in a position to use a seventh-round pick on a rookie back. Or even wait to sign an undrafted free agent.

If the Lions take this economy approach, then someone like Trayanum could be a sensible addition.

Trayanum had a breakout season in 2025, logging 182 carries for 1,015 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns at Toledo. Scouts have some concerns about Trayanum only thriving in one season, especially playing in the MAC.

PFF's Trevor Sikkema wrote that Trayanum has “linebacker instincts” in pass protection in addition to being a powerful runner.

Detroit could use Trayanum as a pass protector on third down when Gibbs is not on the field. He could also contribute in the running game in short-yardage situations and when close to the goal line.

Could Reggie Virgil be the next Isaac TeSlaa?

Detroit's front office moved heaven and earth to land TeSlaa during the 2025 NFL Draft. Virgil could be a player that prompts a similar response from the Lions.

Virgil stands tall at 6-foot-3 and 187 pounds. Unsurprisingly. Virgil boasts excellent body control and a nice pair of hands in contested catch situations. He could easily play the prototypical X receiver spot in the NFL.

One of the big reasons why Virgil is similar to TeSlaa is his jump from the MAC to the Big 12.

Virgil started his collegiate career with three seasons at Miami (Ohio). He broke out during the 2024 season, logging 41 receptions for 816 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. That helped him escape to Texas Tech in the transfer portal before the 2025 season.

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Once arriving at Texas Tech, Virgil immediately put up 57 receptions for 705 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also logged 35 rushing yards and two touchdowns on his lone pair of carries.

Arye Pulli of Sports Illustrated reported that the Lions were one of three teams set to meet with Virgil before the draft.

The Lions did already sign Greg Dortch as their Kalif Raymond replacement. But there's reason to believe Virgil could become the team's long-term WR4 if he show some value on special teams.

Is Nate Boerkircher a modern version of Dan Campbell?

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave this prospect a pro comparison to Tyler Conklin, a player the Lions recently signed during free agency. But another pro comparison could easily be a modern version of Dan Campbell.

The similarities are much more than the surface-level of Texas A&M tight end who projects as a fringe starter in the NFL.

Boerkircher is a versatile tight end who lives to play the game as a blocker.

“Skip the stat page for Boerkircher because what he offers won’t be found there,” Zierlein wrote. “He has average size and strength but compensates with willingness as a blocker and a taste for contact that isn’t always easy to find. He can line up in-line, land on targets in space and finish his blocks.”

Boerkircher does not excel as a pass catcher, but Zierlein even declared that he has shown flashes of potential against man coverage.

Detroit already has decent depth at tight end. Sam LaPorta is still entrenched as the team's starter with Brock Wright, Conklin, and Zach Horton in reserve. But Boerkircher could easily push Wright and Horton for roster spots, especially if he's on a four-year rookie contract.

The Lions would likely need to use one of their Day Three picks to land Boerkircher.