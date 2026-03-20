The Detroit Lions have signed former New Orleans Saints first-round defensive end Payton Turner to a contract, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Meirov reported the move Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming the addition of the veteran pass rusher to Detroit’s defensive front.

“The #Lions have signed former New Orleans Saints 1st-round DE Payton Turner to a contract.

He was in Dallas last season but did not play.”

Turner, 27, last appeared in game action during the 2024 NFL season with the Saints, where he delivered the most productive campaign of his career. In 16 games, he recorded 21 total tackles, including 10 solo and 11 assisted stops, along with two sacks, two forced fumbles, four passes defended and one tackle for loss.

Originally selected by New Orleans in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Turner has dealt with injuries at various points in his career but has shown flashes as a rotational edge defender when available. His addition provides the Lions with another option along the defensive line as they continue to build depth ahead of the 2026 season.

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Payton Turner joins Lions amid flurry of recent signings

Detroit has remained active in recent days, adding multiple defensive contributors as part of its offseason approach. On Thursday, the Lions signed veteran linebacker Damone Clark to a one-year deal, though financial terms were not disclosed. Clark enters his fifth NFL season after previous stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.

The Lions also agreed to a one-year contract with former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, Detroit signed pass rusher DJ Wonnum, formerly of the Carolina Panthers, to a deal worth $6 million.

With multiple additions across the roster, the Lions continue to reinforce both sides of the ball following the start of the new league year.