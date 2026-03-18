The Detroit Lions are looking to bounce back after missing the postseason in 2025. For the last few years, the Lions have been in playoff contention. However, injuries have become their Achilles heel. Over the last few years, Detroit's roster has been decimated by injuries down the line.

With that in mind, the Lions are looking to bolster their depth at all positions. After the chaos of the first week of free agency has ended, Detroit is making a solid move to add more firepower to their pass rush. They are signing former Carolina Panthers pass-rusher DJ Wonnum to a $6 million deal in free agency.

Wonnum was a former fourth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. After four seasons in Minnesota, the pass-rusher signed a two-year deal to join the Panthers in 2023. He played in 16 games and started all but one of those games, recording 42 total tackles, three sacks, three passes defended, and one recovered fumble. Now, he joins a Lions team that's looking to contend for a title once again.

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Wonnum still has a chance to start for the Lions next season. Of course, All-Pro pass-rusher and former first-round pick Aidan Hutchison's starting role is all but guaranteed. However, the opposite DE position is still up for grabs. Tyler Lacy manned the right DE position for Detroit last season, but outside of him and Ahmed Hassanein (who did not play in 2025), Detroit doesn't have another natural defensive end on their roster.

The Lions will have more chances to improve their roster over the next few weeks. Aside from the ongoing free agency period, the 2026 NFL Draft is coming up. The Lions have the 17th pick in the NFL draft as well as multiple Day 2 and 3 picks this year. After missing the postseason with a 9-8 record, the Lions are hoping to turn their fortunes around in 2026 and make another deep postseason run.