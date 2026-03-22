The Detroit Lions need to make some big changes after a disastrous 2025 campaign. Lions head coach Dan Campbell does not want the team to be complacent during the 2026 offseason after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022. As a result, Detroit approached the 2026 NFL free agency cycle with an appropriate amount of urgency.

The Lions brought in multiple starters on both sides of the ball. Detroit added center Cade Mays and running back Isiah Pacheco on offense, getting back to their roots as a power running team. Meanwhile, the Lions added multiple contributors at all three levels on defense.

But the Lions need to have another strong draft class if they want to keep their Super Bowl window open. Which positions and players could be on Detroit's radar one month from the 2026 NFL Draft?

These are the players who analysts are mocking to the Lions following NFL free agency.

Note: This Lions 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup only includes mock draft released on March 16th or later following the first week of NFL free agency.

T Spencer Fano, Utah

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

Fano would be an interesting fit with the Lions.

The Utah right tackle boasts impressive measurables and athleticism scores at 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds. He is a powerful athlete who should attract attention from the Lions for his elite run blocking traits. Fano's pass blocking abilities are not as good, but should be adequate in the NFL.

On paper, Fano is exactly the kind of prospect that Detroit would love to draft. But if they select him, it will come with a big decision.

Detroit already has superstar right tackle Penei Sewell locked up on a long-term contract. Would they take a chance at Fano at left tackle, playing him outside his ideal position at right tackle? Or would the Lions convert Sewell into a left tackle?

Either way, this would be a great pick to get the Lions back to having an elite run blocking offensive line.

T Caleb Lomu, Utah

Mike Renner, CBS Sports

Detroit could also go with the other Utah tackle.

Lomu essentially offers the exact opposite of Fano. He is a two-year starter at left tackle who projects primarily as a pass protector. But if there's any team that could coach him up to become a better run blocker, it would be the Lions.

Lomu has excellent size at 6-foot-6, 313 pounds and scouts believe he has room to add even more muscle. Detroit will love the physicality that Lomu can bring to the table.

If the Lions do pick Lomu, there is no question that he slides in as their new left tackle of the future.

T Blake Miller, Clemson

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports; Joel Klatt, FOX Sports

Miller is becoming a popular name connected to the Lions at 17.

The right tackle out of Clemson crushed at the NFL Scouting Combine, putting up the highest athleticism score among all offensive tackles according to Next Gen Stats. It is easy to see why he is a late riser up draft boards, at least in the media.

As far as fit, Miller could be a great compromise between Fano and Lomu. Scouts love his long arms and quick feet, which could help him in pass protection.

Miller has the traits needed to play at either tackle position in the NFL. Detroit could pick Miller and then figure out where to place him and Sewell during training camp. That kind of flexibility could make Miller attractive to Detroit's front office.

It will be fascinating to see if Miller continues to be mocked ahead of other top tackles over the next month.

T Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Freeling shot up draft boards after dominating at the Combine.

Scouts agree that Freeling is a difficult prospect to gauge. He only played one full season as a full-time starter at Georgia, which is quite the small sample size to judge.

Freeling certainly has the requisite length and athleticism to play tackle in the NFL. But it is unclear whether he can improve the technical parts of his game enough to capitalize on his sky-high potential.

Case in point, Jeremiah went with Freeling because he views the Georgia tackle as having the most upside of any tackle in this draft class.

If the hype continues to build for Freeling, he may not even be on the board at 17. Even so, every other tackle on this list feels like a potentially better fit for Detroit.

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T Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

The last tackle on the list is Proctor out of Alabama.

Proctor has truly rare size and length, which will make several NFL teams fall in love with him as a prospect. He can punch open holes in the run game, with scouts praising his ability on down blocks and double teams. That could make him a great fit in Detroit's diverse running scheme.

Proctor's size means he can handle power rushers with the best of them. But he will need to refine his game to consistently stop speed rushers.

“Proctor has 40 starts worth of experience, knows how to take away opponent pass-rush moves and moves very well for a 6-7, 352-pound blocker,” Kiper wrote.

Ultimately, Proctor seems to offer similar strengths and weaknesses to Fano. It will be interesting to see if Detroit prioritizes run blocking or pass protection if they select a tackle in the first round.

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

Detroit has been paired with edge rushers for the past three draft cycles now. This year, their need at the position is as intense as ever.

The Lions have almost no depth on the edge behind Aidan Hutchinson. They added D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner during NFL free agency. Detroit also has Tyler Lacy and Ahmed Hassanein on the roster, but neither player has proven much in the past.

Mesidor is far from a perfect prospect, but the Lions simply need to add bodies at the position.

“Mesidor is a bit hit-or-miss on a down-to-down basis and turns 25 before the draft, but he has a chance to be a contributor in the NFL or even a legitimate, consistent threat off the edge if he hits the ground running,” Tice and McDonald wrote. “The Lions have to try something.”

Plus there's no doubt that Lions fans would be thrilled to finally land a rookie edge rusher.

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Gordon McGuinness, PFF

Faulk is one of my favorite edge rushers who could land in Detroit. But Lions fans should understand that he is not an elite pass rusher.

“If the Lions are looking for a sure-fire, dominant pass rusher, Faulk is unlikely to be the pick, given that he earned just a 66.0 PFF pass-rush grade in 2025,” McGuinness wrote. “The Lions already have Aidan Hutchinson and could use a solid complement, though.”

That said, Faulk would still be a valuable asset rushing the passer opposite Aidan Hutchinson, who draws plenty of double teams.

Faulk really shines when setting the edge against the run. Detroit's front office clearly wants someone who can do this at a high level, and Faulk checks the box.

“At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, Faulk earned an 85.5 PFF run-defense grade and is not yet 21 years old, meaning there is still lots of room for growth,” McGuinness concluded.

Faulk would give the Lions' coaching staff the ultimate project. If he can put it all together, Detroit's defensive line could perform a lot better in 2026.