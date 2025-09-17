The Detroit Lions underwent some major changes last spring. Head coach Dan Campbell lost both of his coordinators. Aaron Glenn went to the New York Jets while Ben Johnson left for the Chicago Bears, both as head coaches. The latter made his return to Detroit and suffered a 52-21 loss. However, Amon-Ra St. Brown had a message for his fans about how they treated Johnson.

The Lions' fanbase had something in mind for the Bears' head coach as he tried to coach his team to a road win. They cursed at him and jeered him throughout the game. While such behavior is not a new thing for NFL fans, St. Brown took issue with what he was hearing.

Detroit's turnaround is consistently attributed to Campbell's ability as a coach. However, both Glenn and Johnson helped him transform the team from a bottom-feeder to a Super Bowl contender. St. Brown went onto his podcast to remind fans of that.

Article Continues Below

According to the Pro Bowl wide receiver, Detroit fans were in the wrong on Sunday.

“I don’t think that was right, I don’t think he deserves that just because of how much he’s done for us. I mean Ben being the offensive coordinator for the last two and a half, three years. I mean he helped turn our whole offense around with the guys that we had here. He had the highest scoring offense last year,” St. Brown said. “Top five offenses for the last two or three years for us in Detroit. So he did so much for us as a team, for the city of Detroit, for the fans of Detroit that were watching that game. They were just cheering us on what, seven months ago with Ben as our OC. So, I think the ‘F U' chants is definitely not something that Ben deserved. Booing and ‘F U’ is something completely different. If you’re going to boo a guy, okay, whatever, that’s just being a fan.”

The Lions won the game easily, but their fans have time to reflect on how they treated Johnson before the two teams clash again.