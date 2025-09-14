The Detroit Lions delivered a massive statement with their former offensive coordinator on the opposite side. Ben Johnson watched his former offensive unit shatter a record — as his Chicago Bears took a 52-21 beatdown Sunday.

Here was the mark Detroit shattered as presented by Lions public relations.

“The Lions set a franchise record by averaging 8.8 yards per play on offense today,” the team revealed via X (formerly Twitter).

Johnson's final Lions offense averaged 6.2 yards per play last season. Which earned them second overall in total yards.

John Morton is now the “Johnson” for head coach Dan Campbell in calling the offense. And Morton dipped into his bag in out-scheming Johnson during this NFC North showdown in the Motor City.

Looking at Lions offensive explosion against Bears, Ben Johnson

Morton needed only five plays to get Detroit into the end zone in the first quarter.

After taking the ball to start the game, Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown on a 34-yard strike for the first play. Jahmyr Gibbs added 12 total rushing yards, scoring from six yards out for the game's first touchdown.

Johnson's Bears managed to march down the field in eight plays for 74 yards. Caleb Williams hit Rome Odunze for 28 yards to tie things up at 7-7.

But the rout was on from there on Detroit's side.

Goff hit St. Brown for his second 30-yard connection (32 yards), which led to David Montgomery scoring from one-yard out to complete the Lions' third possession.

Morton's play calling led to an astonishing six scoring drives that began under the five minute mark of the second quarter. Goff threw five touchdowns during this sequence — including a deep 44-yard connection to Jameson Williams.

Brown added further insult to Chicago, by pretending to fake an injury as the romp continued. Detroit even reenacted the “stumble bum” play Williams delivered during a 2024 meeting with the Lions.

Morton's Lions offense racked up 511 total yards in front of Johnson.