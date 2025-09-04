After a long stretch of futility, the Detroit Lions have made huge strides over the past three years, culminating in last season's historic run as they captured the top seed in the NFC for the first time.

The Lions finished with a dominant 15-2 record built on their gung-ho offense. They, however, suffered an upset in the divisional round of the playoffs against the Washington Commanders. Still, it was clear that Detroit continued to be on the upswing.

Just don't tell that to Chicago Bears legend Devin Hester. In a bold take on “Up & Adams,” he predicted that three teams from the NFC North will make the playoffs. The Lions, however, won't be one of them.

“I think three teams will make it this year. Of course, we have to play each other in our division, but outside the division, I feel like Chicago, I feel like Green Bay, and I feel like Detroit would be last (in the division standings). I feel like Minnesota would go in front of Detroit,” said Hester in the clip shared by NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

“I'm telling you, with the OC (offensive coordinator) change—Detroit, for the last three years, were known for their offense, if we really want to be honest. They're averaging 28 points a game. You take that away, they'll lose a lot of games.”

#Bears Hall of Famer Devin Hester says three NFC North teams will make the playoffs — and the Lions will be the ones finishing in last place. (via @UpAndAdamsShow)pic.twitter.com/aAmTuwFTjx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 3, 2025

The Lions lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Bears this offseason. He was responsible for the squad's high-octane attack last year, which led to a league-leading 564 points. To replace Johnson, Detroit signed John Morton.

While the Lions still have the trio of Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Amon‑Ra St. Brown, the 42-year-old Hester stressed that their offense will regress this season.

“I feel like their offense is going to struggle in the first couple of games. Now, when they're struggling, it gets the defense tired because now they're on the field more,” added the Hall of Fame wide receiver.

A four-time All-Pro member, Hester sure knows what great offense looks like. But it's wild to say that Chicago, where he played for eight seasons, will be better than Detroit. The Bears, who only won five games in 2024, have missed the playoffs for four straight years.