Once again, the Detroit Lions avoided back-to-back losses after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 24-9, at Ford Field on “Monday Night Football.”

The Lions have not lost two straight games in the regular season for nearly three years, as they bounced back from their defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, 30-17, in Week 6. They improved to 5-2.

Detroit set the tone on defense early, tallying an interception and a fumble in the first half to take a double-digit lead at the break, 14-3. They never looked back and cruised to the easy victory.

Amon-Ra St. Brown credited their defense for limiting the Buccaneers throughout the contest.

“They played great all game, they're the reason why we won this game,” said St. Brown, who had six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown, in the postgame interview with NFL Network's Stacey Dales.

“It was one of the best defensive performances I’ve been a part of. I feel like since being here in Detroit, we had a lot of guys down on defense, all the DBs, and they came out and played. They got turnovers, they were flying around, so hats off to them.”

The Lions held the Buccaneers, who lost Mike Evans to a collarbone injury, to just 251 total yards, including a measly 41 rushing yards. Detroit had 12 passes defended, with Baker Mayfield throwing 28-of-50.

It was also an emotional game for the Lions, who played without Brian Branch due to a one-game suspension over his unsportsmanlike conduct against the Chiefs.

St. Brown admitted that while they make mistakes, they always have each other's backs.

“We love each other. We play for each other. You know, whoever it is. Guys make mistakes, it doesn't matter. We're here for each other,” added the three-time Pro Bowler.

“That's what makes us special. We're a tight group.”

The Lions, who will have a bye week, have now five consecutive games on “Monday Night Football.”