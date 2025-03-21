When news broke that Avonte Maddox was leaving the Philadelphia Eagles to sign with the Detroit Lions, it marked the end of an era in the City of Brotherly Love.

Maddox, originally a fourth-round pick out of Pittsburgh, had only ever played in Philadelphia as a pro, and even after being released from his contract last year, he ultimately returned to the team on a new deal and made some key plays for the team down the stretch. Factor in a key deflection in the Super Bowl, and the idea of Maddox leaving Philadelphia, his NFL home, for greener pastures was hard to fathom, especially this late in free agency.

And yet, for Maddox, the opportunity to return to his home city was too good to pass up, especially when you consider his significant other, Iman Williams, willed it into existence.

That's right, after the news became official, Williams wrote a congradulatory message to Maddox, noting she saw it coming before his eventual Super Bowl run.

“I told Avonte the beginning of last season that I knew he'd end up at the Lions next season. He looked at me like I was crazy because out of all the teams in the NFL how could I be so sure. Honestly, I was sure because I knew it would be best for us and when I say something's going to happen and I believe it fully, 9x out of 10 it happens. Yes I have super powers,” Williams wrote.

“Brought him to my city so that he could take me back to his. Thank you god, for showing me time and time again that you do listen and you can do anything.”

Before Maddox had a Super Bowl ring, before he was bunking with Dallas Goedert, before he was even playing college ball with the Pitt Panthers, the Detroit, Michigan, native was playing for Martin Luther King High School, where he was a three-star recruit scouted by multiple Power Five teams.

Though he may no longer be consiered a premier startign slot cornerback, with Vic Fangio instead using him as a utility reserve after the emergence of Cooper DeJean, Maddox can still help a team win in 2025, and will be joining a Lions team that could see his former squad in deep in the playoffs next January.