After falling prey to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 6, the Detroit Lions roared back to life and returned to their winning ways on Monday, crushing the Baker Mayfield-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in Detroit to the tune of a 24-9 score.

Gibbs was simply sensational against the Buccaneers, who seemingly had no answer for him. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star running back gashed Tampa Bay's defense for 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. A bulk of his total yardage came from just one huge play in the second quarter, where he burned rubber for a career-best 78-yard rushing score that put the Lions ahead, 14-0.

So good was Gibbs in the Buccaneers game that he earned a shoutout from Detroit legend Barry Sanders, who was also in attendance.

“I read in @espn today that @Jahmyr_Gibbs1 like to show out when I come to @fordfield I see you young fella,” wrote Sanders on X, formerly Twitter.

Sanders' post has led many to express their desire to see more of him in Lions games.

“We will need you on the sideline for every game going forward please,” reacted a fan to Sanders' post.

“Please come to every game!” requested another social media user.

“If that’s all it takes, you’re going to every away road game too, right? Also how about the Defense today!” another commenter shared.

From a different fan on X: “Please go to Ford Field every game.”

“Barry if you know this we better see you at every home game the rest of the season,” one said.

In addition to his exploits on the ground, Gibbs also recorded a total of 82 receiving yards on just three catches and three targets versus the Buccaneers.

The Lions' rushing attack is perceived to be a two-headed monster consisting of Gibbs and David Montgomery, but the former undeniably shone the most on Monday. Montgomery rushed 13 times but coughed up just 31 yards on those touches.

Coming up next for the 5-2 Lions is a bye in Week 8. They will be back in action on Nov. 2 in a Week 9 showdown at home versus NFC North division rivals Minnesota Vikings.