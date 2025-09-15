When it comes to celebrities backing professional sports teams, the Detroit Lions don't always come to mind. While they don't have the volume of big-name fan support that the Los Angeles Lakers or New York Yankees have, they have one of the music world's premier stars in Eminem. He has been known for his long-time support of his hometown NFL team, and he is hoping that the Lions have more than enough talent to go to their first Super Bowl this season.

Barry Sanders may or may not qualify as a full-fledged celebrity, but he is one of the greatest running backs in the history of the NFL. He dominated highlight films throughout his career with the Lions, and while he has been retired since the conclusion of the 1998 season, he has supported his former team through good years and bad.

Eminem and Sanders were backing the Lions in their home opener against the Bears in Week 2, and they were rewarded with a sensational 52-21 triumph over the NFC North rivals. The Lions were on fire in this game after losing the season opener to the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions were able to jump on the Bears early in the first quarter .Running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a 6-yard touchdown run less than 3 minutes into the first quarter. That play culminated a 6-play, 60-yard drive.

A slew of touchdowns followed for the Lions while the Bears were unable to mount the kind of defense that would have slowed down the attack.

Goff triggers brilliant offensive effort for the Lions

The Lions were clearly motivated to even the their record at 1-1, and Goff came through with a sensational effort. He connected on 23 of 28 passes for 334 yards with 5 TD passes.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was Goff's primary target against the Bears. Goff threw 11 passes in St. Brown's direction and he caught 9 of them for 115 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Bears were unable to slow him down as he ran free and clear throughout the Chicago secondary.

While Goff was dominant, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was unable to match him. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 207 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Williams was also sacked by the Lions defense 4 times.

The Lions have a much tougher assignment in Week 3 when they travel to Baltimore to face the AFC powerhouse Ravens. The Bears will try to get their first victory of the season when they host the Dallas Cowboys.