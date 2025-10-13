The Detroit Lions suffered a humbling loss on Sunday Night Football. Detroit's defense could not stop Kansas City during a 30-17 beatdown at Arrowhead. Frustration boiled over into violence for one Lions defender, who is now awaiting punishment from the NFL.

Lions safety Brian Branch hit Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on the field after Sunday's game. Their one interaction sparked a brawl between multiple members of both teams.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted on Monday that the NFL is reviewing Branch's actions following Sunday Night Football. Rapoport added that Branch has “likely a fine or worse” awaiting him.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Adam Schefter said that, in the words of an NFL official, “determinations on discipline made from there.”

Lions fans should expect Branch to at least receive a hefty fine from the league for Sunday's skirmish. It is also possible that the NFL will issue a suspension for Branch, likely only one game based on past precedent. But there is no way to be sure until the league makes its announcement in the coming days.

Now the Lions simply have to sit back and wait for whatever punishment the NFL hands out to Branch.

Lions' Dan Campbell, Brian Branch respond following brawl

Branch issued an apology for hitting Smith-Schuster in the locker room after the game.

“I should’ve never did it,” Branch said, per The Athletic's Colton Pouncy. Branch also explained that Smith-Schuster blocked him in the back on one play late in the game. He was understandably frustrated when a penalty was not called on the play.

Regardless of the motivations, Branch's actions were not the right choice.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that Branch's actions are not accepted in Detroit.

“I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable, and it's not going to be accepted here,” Campbell said. “It's not what we do. It's not what we're about. I apologize to coach Reid and the Chiefs and Schuster. That's not okay. That's not what we do here, and it's not going to be okay. He knows that. Our team knows it.”

The Lions will want to forget about Week 6 as soon as possible, for more reasons than one. Thankfully they'll have little time to wallow before getting ready for next week.

Next up for Detroit is a home game against Tampa Bay in Week 7.