Recently, the Detroit Lions picked up a big road win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football to push their record to 2-1 on the young 2025 NFL season. The Lions' offense was unstoppable on this one, and Dan Campbell and company were able to execute a variety of unique sets, including one play where the running back was the one pitching the ball, as well as a gutsy pass call late to effectively seal the game by picking up a first down.

Recently, Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold stopped by the Up & Adams Show w/Kay Adams, where Denver Broncos star Patrick Surtain II was also a guest, and gave an interesting comparison for his head coach.

“You ever watch Thor, the movie? You know when Thor used to have those different types of battles with his dad and then when his dad didn't want him to go and fight, but Thor still went against his dad and went against the grain and fought? That's kind of how Coach Campbell is. Even his pregame, they be getting. They get to my hurt… Dan Campbell is that man,” said Arnold.

A big week for the Lions

In addition to defeating the Baltimore Ravens, the Detroit Lions also watched their fellow NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers, go down to the Cleveland Browns in shocking fashion last weekend, tying them up for first place in the division in the process (although Green Bay has the head to head advantage for now thanks to their Week 1 victory over Detroit).

The Lions will now look forward to a schedule that will lighten up over the next few weeks after they've already played two games against potential Super Bowl contenders in Green Bay and Baltimore. There was concern coming into this season that the Lions might not be the same without offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in the mix, and although those concerns appeared to have some validity in their Week 1 loss, they now figure to be fully in the rearview mirror.

The Lions will next take the field on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at home.