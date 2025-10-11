The Detroit Lions will be slightly shorthanded against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. With cornerback Terrion Arnold already ruled out, the team added left tackle Taylor Decker, nickelback Avonte Maddox and backup offensive lineman Giovanni Manu to its weekly inactive list.

The Lions ruled out Decker, Maddox and Manu on Saturday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported. Detroit still has a wealth of players listed as questionable who could all potentially join the injury report.

Decker is the only traditional starter of the three, but Maddox and Manu would likely have been in for increased roles if they could play. Manu is listed as Decker's backup at left tackle, while Arnold's absence opened up a void at cornerback that Maddox likely would have helped fill.

Without either Decker or Manu active, fan favorite Dan Skipper could potentially earn the spot start. Maddox's absence leaves Amik Robertson and Rock-Ya Sin as the only healthy cornerbacks currently on Detroit's active roster.

The Lions still have Kalif Raymond, Brian Brach and Kerby Joseph listed as questionable for Week 6. The team's mile-long injury list will likely force at least a couple of practice squad signees to see significant playing time against the Chiefs.

Lions looking to extend win streak against Chiefs

Article Continues Below

Much like the 2024 season, the Lions' injuries have not affected their on-field results. Since losing its Week 1 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, Detroit has rattled off four consecutive victories to bring a 4-1 record into Week 6.

However, as impressive as the Lions' record is, they have yet to beat a team with a winning record. Detroit is coming off successive wins over the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, three of the teams struggling the most early on. Their best win thus far came in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, who are currently 2-2.

While the Chiefs still carry the prestige of being the three-time defending AFC champions, they have also struggled through the first month of 2025. Kansas City is just 2-3 entering the Week 6 affair and is coming off a 31-28 prime-time loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.