The Kansas City Chiefs enter a primetime matchup against the Detroit Lions looking for a bounce back win. Patrick Mahomes and Co. lost a heartbreaker to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. Detroit offers another tough challenge for a team that needs to string wins together to re-enter contention in the AFC West. Luckily for them, Dan Campbell will be without Terrion Arnold.

Arnold and the Lions' defense has given the Baltimore Ravens and the rest of their opponents fits all year long. However, the cornerback will not be on the field to check Xavier Worthy and the rest of the Chiefs' wideouts on Sunday night. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Detroit ruled out four players for the game, including Arnold and Zach Cunningham.

The Lions enter the game at 4-1 and are in the driver's seat in the NFC North. However, Campbell knew that Arnold may have to sit for a few weeks with his injury. Not having a key piece of the secondary on the field could spell doom for the back end of his defense. On the other side of the matchup, Mahomes will have one less thing to worry about.

Despite a mediocre record, the Chiefs have gotten another elite season out of their superstar quarterback. However, Mahomes wants to lead his team to wins while putting up gaudy numbers. Needless to say, Sunday night's game will go a long way in determining just how much work both teams have to do in order to make their Super Bowl dreams a reality.

Without Arnold on the field, Campbell will turn to Rock Ya-Sin and his safeties to pick up the slack. However, Brian Branch also appeared on the Lions' injury report, creating concern across the team's secondary. Instead of grinding out an ugly win, Detroit and Kansas City could find themselves in a shootout.