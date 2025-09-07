The Detroit Lions struggled much throughout the Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers after losing the contest 27-13. Detroit wasn't even able to record a touchdown until the fourth quarter, which isn't something we're accustomed to with this team. The offensive performance was so bad that Detroit accomplished a less-than-desirable feat not seen since 2023.

The last time we saw the Lions fail to record a touchdown in the first three quarters of a game came in Week 7 in 2023 against the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard. With prolific offensive coordinator Ben Johnson no longer in the picture, Detroit's offense didn't appear to be in sync on Sunday.

The Lions ended Sunday's loss with 246 yards of total offense. Detroit's passing game put up a vast majority of the yards, as the team threw for 200 yards through the air and had just 46 on the ground. When the offense did finally score a touchdown, it came in the fourth quarter when Jared Goff hit wide receiver Isaac Tesla on a 13-yard score.

Head coach Dan Campbell replaced Johnson with John Morton, who coached for the Denver Broncos as the team's passing game coordinator. Overall, the Lions might be off to a slow start to begin the 2025-26 campaign, as the organization not only lost its offensive coordinator from last season, but it also lost its defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn.

Dan Campbell and the Lions will have a chance to get back in the win column when they take on the Chicago Bears. It will be the team's home opener in Detroit.