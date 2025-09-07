The Detroit Lions are looking to mount a second-half comeback against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. A slow offensive start continued in the second half, settling for a field goal off the jump. Their defense will have to step up late in the game if they are going to pick up the win. But the Lions may have to do it without Terrion Arnold, who is out for the game with an injury.

“Lions ruled out CB Terrion Arnold due to a groin injury,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Arnold was originally considered questionable to return.

The Lions drafted Arnold in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and immediately trusted him. He started 15 games in his rookie season and followed up by earning the CB1 spot in the preseason this year. Arnold is a key piece of the rebuild that has sent Detroit to the top of the NFC.

The Packers and Lions are likely going to battle for the NFC North title throughout the season. If Green Bay takes advantage of Arnold's departure and finishes off a win on Sunday, it could have serious ramifications for the remainder of the season. Arnold was important in this game, with three strong receivers on the Packers' offense.

The Lions have a tough matchup against their former offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, and the Chicago Bears. If Arnold is not 100% for that game, Johnson will know exactly how to take advantage. Arnold would be trusted against second-year stud Rome Odunze, which could be a tough matchup this year.

The Lions first have to try and mount a comeback against the Packers on Sunday. Jared Goff and the offense have been stagnant all game, and without Arnold, the defense will struggle. Can they rattle Jordan Love while sending the Lambeau faithful home stunned?