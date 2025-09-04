The Detroit Lions have high expectations ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Detroit still has a loaded roster, but nobody knows how they'll look with two new coordinators. Thankfully the Lions will still have the same quarterback who led them to a 15-2 record in 2024.

Lions QB Jared Goff declared that he plans to “ask for more” during the 2025 season.

“I really try to see how much I can handle every week, and I think it's kind of – I try to ask for more, ask for more, ask for more, and it's kind of their job to governor that,” Goff said this week, per Lions senior writer Tim Twentyman.

Goff believes he's done well with this in the past. But Goff also knows he can do more because of his veteran experience.

“Ultimately we've done a good job over the past handful of years doing that and then this year it's kind of ramped up a little bit, which is great and I've owned it,” Goff added. “I'm in my tenth year and feel like there's certain things I can help with. Johnny's been awesome listening as well as giving me feedback when he disagrees with something that I think, and I think that's important.”

Hopefully Detroit's stability at quarterback and head coach can help make up for the loss of Ben Johnson.

Lions OC John Morton praises Jared Goff's experience ahead of 2025 NFL season

Goff appears to have already won over his new offensive coordinator.

Article Continues Below

New Lions OC John Morton praised Goff's experience ahead of the regular season.

“It's made it a lot easier, it's been awesome,” Morton said. “The dialogue we've had – we call it RCE, recognize, communicate, and execute. We're just talking all the time because we have to get to know each other.”

Morton did spend the 2022 season in Detroit, so he has a little bit of experience with Goff. But the two clearly have some catching up to do.

“Everyday, we learn about each other. And he's just been awesome,” Morton added. “Ideas, what I'm thinking, film, we're talking on the phone, it's been awesome. And that's the way the coordinator and the quarterback should be.”

Expectations will be high for Morton and Goff after Ben Johnson's impressive tenure with the Lions.

Detroit's first game of the season is a road trip to Lambeau Field to face the Packers.