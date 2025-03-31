Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky announced via social media on Monday that he will be medically retiring from the NFL. Cominsky spent just six seasons in the league, and he is calling it a career after missing the entire 2024 season due to a torn MCL. Cominsky spent the first three years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. He was selected with the 135th pick in the NFL Draft after playing college football at DII Charleston.

“After 6 years in the NFL, I am officially medically retiring,” John Cominsky said in an Instagram post. “I am proud of the career I had, but have accumulated a combination of injuries that are overwhelming my desire to continue playing. Thank you to the Atlanta Falcons for believing in me and drafting an under the radar DII prospect.Thank you to the Detroit Lions for grabbing me off waivers and giving me a second contract and allowing me to show what I can do as an NFL starter. Thank you to the front offices and coaches that helped build me up and believed in me. Who would have thought a small town Barberton, Ohio QB would find his way to sacking NFL QBs?”

Cominsky played with the Falcons before being picked up by the Lions ahead of the 2022 season.

“I learned a lot in my time playing ball, that will absolutely benefit me moving forward,” he continued. “I had the privilege to play in a lot of big time games on big time stages. I shared the field with players I had admired as a young athlete. I shook hands with hall of famers and met some of the best men and women on this planet. I walked into NFL stadiums that I had never been to before, not to watch a game but to play. I shared conversations with people from all over the world, who gave me valuable perspectives which has helped me see the world in ways I may never have. I leaned into God and found a firm foundation in His will and protection.”

John Cominsky now looks forward to spending more time with his wife and children after the decision to retire.

“Best of all, my marriage was strengthened and I had my two beautiful children,” Cominsky concluded. “Each coming at perfect times in my career, bolstering me to the finish line. I walk away with my family in mind and therefore, have found peace in this difficult decision. Time marches on.”