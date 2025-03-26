The Detroit Lions were one of the best teams in the NFL last season, but their season ended up being plagued by defensive injuries. The Lions were still able to earn the one-seed in the NFC, but their defensive struggles caught up to them in the playoffs. Detroit especially missed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who went down with a season-ending injury early in the season.

Lions fans can't wait to see Aidan Hutchinson back on the field next season, as he will be fully recovered from his injury by week one. Fans are also wondering how much Hutchinson is going to make when he eventually signs a new contract. He has quickly become one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was recently asked about Hutchinson's paycheck, and he detailed what he expects to see in the future.

“I think that the new-money average per year on the new contract probably has to start with a ‘4' now,” Albert Breer said in response to a fan. “We have two nonquarterbacks in that category with Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett and Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase. Houston Texans DE Danielle Hunter and Raiders DE Maxx Crosby, both just got nearly $36 million in new-money APY on new deals, too.”

Hutchinson's extension could have a twist to it if the Lions get a deal done soon.

“That said, there’s a trick to all of this if you get Hutchinson done now,” he continued. “He has $25.45 million due to him over the next two years—which gets folded into the new contract. So let’s say he, for example, does a four-year, $160 million extension with the Detroit Lions, which would take him through the 2030 season. In that circumstance, the real money on the deal would be $185.45 million over six years, or an average of $30.9 million per year.”

The Lions selected Hutchinson with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That selection has paid off so far, and it should continue to pay dividends down the road for the Lions.

“I think that’s a good deal for anyone, given the type of player Hutchinson has become, and a good example of drafting well and paying your own early rather than chasing someone else’s free agents,” Breer said.

Losing Aidan Hutchinson last season was disastrous for the Lions, but he will be back. He should still be one of the best players in the NFL after his injury, and the Lions certainly want to lock him in for the long haul.