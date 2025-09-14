Week 2 offered new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson his first opportunity to face his former team in the Detroit Lions. As expected, he didn't get a hero's welcome.

For starters, the Bears were handed an embarrassing 52-21 loss. It was the first time since 2014 that Chicago allowed 50+ points in a game. As the lopsided affair was taking place, Lions fans threw salt in the wound by chanting “F**k Ben Johnson,” via BradPSG, h/t Ari Meirov of The 33rd team.

#Lions fans were chanting "F*** Ben Johnson" during today's game vs. the Bears: (🎥 @bradPSG) pic.twitter.com/XmYJezT8Dw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Not everyone was on board with the chants, including Lions quarterback Jared Goff. When asked about the fan's actions, Goff took the opportunity to defend his former offensive coordinator, via Meirov.

“I didn't like that,” Goff said. “He did a lot for us here. I don't know if he deserved that.”

Article Continues Below

#Lions QB Jared Goff on the "F*** Ben Johnson" chants: "I didn't like that. He did a lot for us. I don't know if he deserved that." https://t.co/z1YnwAB1QC pic.twitter.com/gcjwssbLxO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2025

Ultimately, the chants were made simply due to NFC North ties. The Bears were in Lions territory and Detroit fans are always going to protect Ford Field. Now, the fact things got personal towards Johnson is another story. It's hard to blame him for accepting a promotion to head coach. But it's clear at least some points hold some animosity that he went to an NFC North rival.

Still, like Goff said, Johnson did a lot of good in Detroit. He helped the franchise become one of the biggest offensive juggernauts in the NFL. And as evident in Week 2, he left the offense in good hands despite his Bears departure.

Chants or not, it's clear the Lions were victorious in the first meeting of the minds. Johnson will hope the next time opposing fans are chanting expletives at him is because the Bears are winning.