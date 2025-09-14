Head coach Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears wanted to make a statement in their Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions. But that couldn't be further from what actually happened on the gridiron.

The Lions came away with a 52-21 victory. They turned a 28-14 halftime lead into a 38-14 advantage after the third quarter that was ultimately too much to overcome. Any questions about Detroit's offense still being explosive after Johnson's departure were answered in a hurry after Week 2.

For the Bears, the matchup proved to be one of the worst defensively in franchise history. In fact, it was the first time Chicago has allowed 50+ points since 2024, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

Creating the biggest headache for the Bears was Lions quarterback Jared Goff. He completed 23-of-28 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns with a near-perfect 156 passer rating. Simply put, Goff was able to do whatever he wanted to on the field in Week 2.

To Chicago's credit, they were down cornerback Kyler Gordon entering the game. Then, both Jaylon Johnson and TJ Edwards suffered injuries mid-matchup. Still, allowing the opposing quarterback to throw five touchdown passes isn't indicative of a team competing for the NFC North crown.

While the Bears wanted to leave their mark, so did the Lions. They wanted to give Johnson a true welcome to the division and a reminder of what he left. The first-year head coach certainly has a brighter picture of what it takes to win the NFC North now.

Chicago will be licking their chops and looking to get back on track in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. They'll be anxiously awaiting any injury news. But whatever personnel is out there, the Bears know they aren't going to win many games allowing 50 points scored.