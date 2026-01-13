Mike Kafka’s turbulent season in New York is over. His coaching future, though, is quickly coming back into focus. The Giants’ erstwhile interim head coach has emerged as a candidate for two prominent NFC offensive coordinator openings. Interviews scheduled this week could determine his next chapter in the NFL.

Kafka is set to interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday and the Detroit Lions on Wednesday for their vacant offensive coordinator roles. The interest underscores how Kafka remains respected around the league as an offensive mind. That's even after a difficult stint as New York’s interim head coach. After going 2-5 while navigating roster limitations, injuries, and a midseason coaching upheaval, a return to a coordinator role appears the most realistic and potentially stabilizing path forward.

The Giants endured a challenging 2025 campaign. They finished 4-13 and last in the NFC East. The season unraveled early. It led to Brian Daboll’s dismissal in November and Kafka’s promotion to interim head coach. Yes, there were flashes of promise, most notably from quarterback Jaxson Dart and a Pro Bowl-caliber season from Brian Burns. Still, the Giants struggled defensively and repeatedly failed to close tight games. They had seven losses coming by one possession.

Kafka’s time as interim head coach was less about wins and more about damage control. He provided continuity on offense and took on expanded responsibilities under intense scrutiny. Sadly, the structural issues were too deep to overcome in-season. Still, league interest suggests teams view his experience as additive rather than damaging. Interviews with Tampa Bay and Detroit now give Kafka a chance to reset, refocus on offense, and rebuild momentum in a role that better fits his strengths.