The Detroit Lions outlasted the Baltimore Ravens in Monday night’s showdown. The Lions’ offense continued to shine as the team rolled up 426 total yards in the 38-30 win over the Ravens. The impressive showing capped Detroit’s most prolific two-game stretch in 75 years. But despite the onslaught, Jameson Williams was held in check.

The fourth-year wideout caught two passes on three targets for 43 scoreless yards in Detroit’s Week 3 win. But Williams put the quiet performance in perspective.

“I’m not worried about targets. I was more worried about the win. We were playing a good game. We played a good offense, good defense over there. A good team. I’d rather focus on winning the game than getting a third catch or something like that,” Williams said, per 97.1 The Ticket.

Jameson Williams shares team-first outlook on quiet showing

“I can’t be out there pouting while the game’s going on, because the play could come my way and then I wouldn’t be in the right mindset. So I just keep a good mind when I’m out there on the field,” Williams added.

“You can’t get the ball every play [with] how many stars we’ve got. The ball gotta get spread around. Everybody’s gonna have their day.”

Fellow wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown led Detroit with seven receptions for 77 yards and a score. St. Brown moved into third place in franchise history with his 37th-career receiving touchdown.

However, the Lions' backfield stole the show. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns on Monday. Meanwhile, Detroit’s defense made an impact. The Ravens gave up a franchise-record-tying seven sacks in Week 3.

While Williams took a backseat against Baltimore, he played a major role in the Lions’ Week 2 matchup. The former first-round pick had 108 receiving yards and caught one of Jared Goff’s five touchdown passes in the 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears.