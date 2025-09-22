The Detroit Lions bounced back from an ugly loss to the Green Bay Packers in the season opener. Detroit’s 52-21 demolition of the Chicago Bears sent a message; The loss of the Lions' top assistant coaches over the offseason was not going to lead to the team’s downfall. But despite the convincing Week 2 win, the Lions still feel they have something to prove as they prepare to play the Baltimore Ravens Monday.

The last time Detroit squared off against Baltimore, in Week 7 of the 2023 season, the Ravens pulled off an emphatic 38-6 victory. Now Jared Goff and company are looking for payback.

“They took it to us [in 2023]… But we've got to go in there and prove it and show them that we obviously can hang with them and we're a great team. And in that instance, we didn't, so we certainly have a little bit to prove this week,” Goff said.

Lions look to avenge 2023 loss to Ravens

“We've got a lot of respect for their team, and their coaches, and the way they've gone about their business for a long time, and I'd like to feel they feel the same way about us,” Goff added.

The Lions’ Week 7 flop against the Ravens was one of just five losses Detroit suffered in 2023 en route to the first of back-to-back NFC North titles. But the lopsided defeat stuck with the team.

Lamar Jackson picked the Lions apart, connecting on 21 of 27 pass attempts for 357 yards and three touchdowns while adding 36 yards and another score on the ground. Goff, on the other hand, struggled. The four-time Pro Bowler went 33/53 for 284 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

The Lions rebounded from the loss to finish the season 12-5. Detroit reached the NFC Championship Game that year, but fell to the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

The team repeated as NFC North champs in 2024 but got unceremoniously bounced from the playoffs in the Divisional Round by the Washington Commanders. Following their postseason disappointment, the Lions lost Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs. Some analysts were unsure how Dan Campbell’s team would respond.

There was a little extra emphasis in Week 2’s demolition of the Johnson-helmed Bears. And now Detroit is looking to avenge its embarrassing loss to the Ravens from 2023.