Detroit’s Sunday night loss to Pittsburgh ended with Jared Goff fuming about an offensive pass interference flag that erased what looked like a game-winning touchdown, calling it “a bad call” after the final sequence unraveled at Ford Field. Goff still threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns, but the Lions watched their late rally get swallowed by penalties at the worst possible time.

The Lions later highlighted a separate milestone from the same season: the team posted that Goff is the first player in franchise history to throw for 30 or more touchdown passes in three different seasons.

It’s a rare piece of Detroit passing history, even coming in a game that ended in frustration.

The ending is what will stick with the Lions, though. On the last play, Detroit completed a pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown near the goal line, and the ball was lateraled back to Goff, who ran it in.

The touchdown didn’t count because St. Brown was flagged for offensive pass interference, wiping out the score and closing the book on a 29-24 loss.

The sting was made worse by the fact that Detroit had also seen a would-be go-ahead touchdown earlier in the same drive taken off the board, this time due to an OPI call on rookie Isaac TeSlaa for an illegal pick.

Dan Campbell’s reaction afterward matched the mood in the building. He said it was “too little too late,” and he didn’t want to get pulled into debating flags because it wouldn’t change the result.

He pointed back to the first three quarters as the real reason the Lions were even in position for a chaotic finish, not the paperwork at the end.

The numbers tell the rest of the story. Detroit’s run game did almost nothing, finishing with just 15 rushing yards on 12 carries, while Pittsburgh leaned on Jaylen Warren’s 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Now the Lions sit at 8-7, with the margins shrinking fast, and a Christmas Day trip to Minnesota next.