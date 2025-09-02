With fans locking in their bold predictions for the Detroit Lions' 2025 season, the team will be getting a huge piece back from a season-ending injury last season in pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. As the Lions' star in Hutchinson comes back from a leg injury, he looks to solidify himself as a top player in the position this season, garnering the attention of head coach Dan Campbell.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday ahead of the start of the season, he would be asked about Hutchinson getting ready to get back on the field after missing 12 games last season with a leg fracture. Campbell would express how “excited” he is to see Hutchinson play, especially since he has witnessed first-hand the work that the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has put in.

“I can’t wait to watch him go,” Campbell said, according to the team's page on X, formerly Twitter. “He’s put in a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of hard work to get back to where he’s at right now. And when you have the game taken away from you — for whatever reasons — it just gives you a little extra motivation to come back. So, I’m excited to watch him. He’s going to be ready to go.”

DC on Aidan's return to the field pic.twitter.com/Eq3mcpdEHh — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 2, 2025

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson on how he's feeling ahead of the season

Article Continues Below

The team looks a bit different this season as Hutchinson will play under new Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard after Aaron Glenn is now the head coach of the New York Jets. Hutchinson would praise Sheppard and how he composes himself, even saying how “intense” he is, according to his appearance on the “Up and Adams” show with Kay Adams.

“He's intense,” Hutchinson said. “He may be a werewolf for all I know. But he's very fiery and very um very vocal. He'll let you know if something's on his mind.”

Still, there could be some fans worried about whether Hutchinson has made a full recovery, as the star eased any concerns, saying that he is in a “really good spot.”

“I feel like I’m in a really good spot right now and I’m just trying to carry all this momentum into week one and stay hot throughout the whole season,” Hutchinson said

At any rate, Detroit looks to further improve after finishing with a 15-2 record, putting them at the top of the NFC North, but the team would be eliminated by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. The team opens the season on Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 7.