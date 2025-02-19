After a half-decade away, the Hardy Boyz (Jeff and Matt) will return to WWE NXT after answering an open challenge.

During the February 18, 2025, edition of NXT, the Hardy Boyz were called out by the WWE tag team No Quarter Catch Crew, prompting them to return. The current TNA Tag Team Champions answered the open challenge with a video shared on WWE's social media.

“I did not expect to tune into NXT programming tonight and hear our names called out, much less challenged to a match,” Matt Hardy said in response. “I'm very flattered that you had the Hardys on your mind tonight. Should we accept that challenge, Jeff?”

Jeff Hardy then responded, “Of course we should accept that challenge! We're the TNA World Tag Team Champions, man. And it's 2025; we're still innovating, we're still influencing, we're still inspiring, we're still modifying the craft of pro wrestling. How's that for an axiom, Fraxiom?”

He then teased that it could soon be a “Hardy Party in NXT.” Towards the end of his response, he called out another top WWE NXT tag team, Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer). Perhaps the Hardy Boyz could have an extended stay in WWE upon their return.

They will face No Quarter Catch Crew on the February 25, 2025, edition of NXT in Cincinnati, Ohio. WWE fans will have to wait and see what their return entails.

This appears to be the latest collaboration between WWE and TNA. They recently signed a new deal that allows talent to be shared between the companies, namely in NXT.

The Hardy Boyz' WWE return

After nearly five years, Jeff and Matt Hardy will return to WWE when they appear in NXT. They have not teamed together in WWE since April 2019, when they defeated the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Jeff suffered a leg injury, causing him to miss months of action. Meanwhile, Matt began being featured less on TV. Eventually, Matt left WWE in March 2020.

Jeff then went on to become a singles competitor. He remained with WWE until he was released in December 2021. He then joined his brother in AEW, reuniting the Hardy Boyz.

They stayed in AEW for a couple of years. Matt first left in April 2024 after his contract expired. Jeff then followed him a couple of months later.

Once again, they reunited in another promotion. The Hardys returned to TNA — Matt joined first in April 2024 before Jeff came in June. They later won the TNA World Tag Team Championship from the System (Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers). This was the third time they won the championship.

During their time in WWE, the Hardy Boyz won eight Tag Team Championships. Additionally, Jeff had a couple of successful singles runs, winning the World Heavyweight and WWE Championships once. He also won the Intercontinental, United States, and Light Heavyweight Championships.

Matt, meanwhile, won the United States Championship once. He is also a one-time ECW Champion, European Champion, and Hardcore Champion. Unlike his brother, he never won the top prizes in WWE.