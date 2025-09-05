After head coach Matt LaFleur delivered an underwhelming injury update on Packers quarterback Jordan Love, fans received better news, while linebacker Micah Parsons remains on the team's injury report. Parsons, one of seven players listed on the team's injured reserve list, is still considered questionable for his Packers debut in Week 1's matchup against the Detroit Lions.

While Parsons' status remains up in the air, Love's name was removed from the Packers' injured reserve list, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“QB Jordan Love (left thumb) was a full participant in practice again, is off the injury report and will start Sunday vs. Detroit,” Pelissero reported.

Love suffered a ligament injury in his left thumb in the Packers' preseason opener against the New York Jets. He underwent surgery before making a full recovery before the 2025 NFL season. While Love will play in Week 1, LaFleur revealed one of the limitations the Packers QB has had thus far, per NBC Sports.

“Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Jordan Love (left thumb) ‘has not yet tried handing off with his left hand in practice yet,'” NBC Sports said. “This is not overly alarming. The Packers are trying to minimize Love’s re-injury risk in practice. It could make things a tad difficult in live action, but they can scheme around it as the surgically repaired thumb heals.”

Matt LaFleur sheds light on Micah Parsons' Week 1 status

Article Continues Below

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur discussed Micah Parsons' status for Week 1. LaFleur is hopeful but wouldn't commit to a guarantee that we see Parsons in action against the Lions, per The Leap's Jason B. Hirschhorn.

“We'll see. He's doing everything in his power. He's rehabbing hard. We've got to get through a few practices to see how he responds. … Certainly hopeful,” LaFleur said.

Parsons, who was traded from the Dallas Cowboys after contract negotiations went south, has been limited in practice due to a back injury. Parsons also agreed to a four-year, $188 million extension with Green Bay, with $136 million guaranteed at signing.

Parsons' new deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.