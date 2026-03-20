The Philadelphia Eagles have made some moves regarding their secondary, and they'll be seeing some new faces in the room. After trading Sydney Brown to the Atlanta Falcons, they agreed to terms with two safeties, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Eagles have agreed to terms with safeties Marcus Epps and J.T. Gray, both of whom get one-year deals, after trading S Sydney Brown to the Falcons. Epps spent 2019-2022 in Philly, while Gray has been All-Pro three times,” Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Gray was with the New Orleans Saints for most of his career and had become one of the team's longest tenured players after surprisingly being released last offseason. He played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens last season.

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As for Epps, he'll be back with the Eagles after playing for them last season, appearing in 12 games and starting in four of them. Epps finished the season with 21 tackles and one for loss.

After trading Brown, it was uncertain what the secondary depth would look like for the Eagles, but after these two signings, it makes sense what they're trying to do. It's uncertain if the group will be as strong as it was last season, but the Eagles still have the draft to make improvements in those areas.

Earlier in free agency, the Eagles were able to get an extension done with Jordan Davis, one of their key defensive linemen. Their plan is to extend Jalen Carter as well, and the trenches should be solidified for the coming years.