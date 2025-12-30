After the New England Patriots won against the New York Jets 42-10, Stefon Diggs needed some help in trying to locate his girlfriend, Cardi B.

The moment of Diggs looking into the stands to find Cardi went viral after she told him via FaceTime that she was “coming down” to the field to celebrate the win with him.

“Wait for me!” she said.

“Y’all about to leave me?! Y’all about to leave the game?” he asked.

“Noooo!” she replied. The woman holding the iPhone shared that the rapper went inside because it was cold.

Stefon Diggs looking for Cardi B after the game

This is not the first time that Cardi has supported Diggs at his games. The Grammy-winning rapper first appeared at Diggs' NFL game when the Patriots faced the Atlanta Falcons in November where she got the VIP treatment when she sat beside Patriots owner during the game. Cardi also attended the Patriots' game against the Baltimore Ravens last week.

The couple made headlines again when the Patriots wide receiver opted out of spending Christmas with Cardi and their newborn son. The rapper and NFL star welcomed their son last month. Fans were not happy about Diggs missing out on Christmas which sparked a reaction out of the rapper.

“Y’all need to calm down. Is y’all cool?” Cardi began in a video shared on X. “Y’all been dragging me for three or four days.”

She added: “I already had a baby. Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p**sy? I don’t know what y’all want me to do.”

We need a reset pic.twitter.com/sHM7LnWQ7B — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 29, 2025

“You want me to just leave my man and just go and f**k yours?” she added. “We can only go forward now.”

She urged her fans to back off and support her instead of tearing her down. Next month, she will be gearing up for her first arena tour and wants to focus on that instead of her relationship in the headlines.

“I have so much work to do once January starts that it’s stressing me out. I’m going to be away from my babies, away from my personal life [and] away from my home. I have to rehearse for 10 to 12 hours a day for tour.”

She concluded: “I need my support system [and] my fans to love me. I want y’all to come to my tour and enjoy y'allself with me. Don’t be dragging me. It’s enough … Y’all scare me sometimes.”

Diggs spent Christmas with some of his other kids for the holiday. The NFL star reportedly has six kids including the son he shares with Cardi. The rapper shares three kids with her ex-husband Offset.