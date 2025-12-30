Bijan Robinson made history in multiple ways following his insane touchdown score in the Atlanta Falcons' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Robinson is nearing the completion of the third season of his NFL career. He is off to an incredible start, shining as one of the best running backs in the league. His ability to rack up big gains on the ground while making numerous catches for significant yardage has allowed him to earn his stripes against his peers.

Robinson decided to shine once again under the Monday night lights of primetime. His special highlight took place during the last two minutes of the first half. He took the ball as he ran it for 93 yards into the end zone for the touchdown to cap off a 21-0 performance for Atlanta at halftime.

The touchdown allowed him to achieve new feats in history, per BetMGM. It marked the biggest rush of his career, the longest rush in Falcons history, the longest rush of any running back this season, and the longest touchdown rush the Rams ever allowed in franchise history.

How Bijan Robinson, Falcons played against Rams

Bijan Robinson delivered another dominant performance for the Falcons, leading them to the 27-24 upset win over the Rams.

Article Continues Below

Los Angeles fought back in the second half after going down 21-0 at halftime. Despite their efforts, the Rams fell short as Atlanta made enough plays down the stretch to keep their opponents at bay.

Kirk Cousins was half-decent as Robinson played a major factor in the team's victory. Cousins completed 13 passes out of 20 attempts for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson enjoyed himself with big numbers in this game, racking up 22 carries for 195 yards and a touchdown while making five catches for 34 yards and another touchdown.

Atlanta improved to a 7-9 record on the season, holding the third spot in the NFC South Division standings. They are above the New Orleans Saints while trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at 12th place. They are above the Saints and Washington Commanders while trailing the Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

The Falcons will look forward to ending their season on a positive note. They will be at home when they host the Saints on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. ET.