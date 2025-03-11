As hosts of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers are set for an interesting offseason. Despite another double-digit win season, Green Bay failed to get past the Wild Card round for the second time in the last three years. With obvious roster adjustments to make, the Packers enter free agency with significant ground to cover.

Ahead of the March 10 negotiating window, the Packers have just 10 unrestricted free agents on their roster. Josh Myers, Andre Dillard, Eric Stokes, AJ Dillon and TJ Slaton headline the shortlist. Green Bay still has over $42 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.

As they look to get over the hump, the Packers' biggest needs on both sides of the ball remain clear as day. Josh Jacobs was not subtle in his belief that the front office needs to secure a clear-cut top wideout to elevate their offense. His analysis could not be more accurate, with no receiver recording more than 857 receiving yards on the year.

Defensively, Green Bay has gravely needed pass-rush support to complement Rashan Gary since they traded Preston Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Packers received no players in return for Smith, leaving former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness to pick up the slack. Van Ness posted just three sacks in 2024, even fewer than he had as a rookie in 2023.

With two clear needs to address, the Packers have no reason not to be aggressive in free agency during the 2025 NFL offseason. They remain just a few pieces away from legitimate title contention. With that in mind, general manager Brian Gutekunst has to be strategic with his approach.

WR Diontae Johnson

More than anything else, the Packers should not leave free agency without a clear-cut top wideout. That may come through a trade, but, in all likelihood, Gutekunst will give it a shot in free agency. Without a ton of elite options on the market, Green Bay cannot afford to get desperate. Signing Diontae Johnson at this point in his career would qualify as desperate.

At one point in his career, Johnson was a bonafide alpha receiver. He may still have that potential, but Green Bay cannot be the team to give him a chance to prove that. As bad as the 2024 was for the Packers' receivers, it was a wholesale disaster for Johnson, who spent time with three different teams throughout the year. Through the chaos, he ended his sixth year with just 375 receiving yards in 12 games.

If he were to join the Packers, Johnson would plausibly be the most talented receiver of the group. Green Bay just cannot keep banking on potential. For three years running, they have been waiting for one of Christian Watson, Jayden Reed or Romeo Doubs to break out, all to no avail. Due to his faulty outing, Johnson will be available at a discount in 2025, but the Packers cannot afford to add another receiver out of sheer hope.

With the way he has handled his recent run, Johnson cannot be trusted in an already shaky environment. Jacobs' comments drew brash reactions from a few of the wideouts on the roster, who are already coming off a drama-filled season that saw Doubs get suspended for missing practices. The Ravens suspended and released Johnson for a similar incident after he reportedly refused to play in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Longtime Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is one of the biggest names on the market but is far from the best available player. At 32, Lawrence's name value far exceeds his on-field merit at this point in his career.

As one of the worst pass-rushing teams in 2024, the Packers are going to take a good look at Lawrence. But coming off a year in which he played just four games, Lawrence is not even guaranteed to be on the field long enough to be worth signing. Injuries have not been a major concern in his career, but he has now missed the majority of two of his last four seasons.

Although Lawrence is just two years removed from his last Pro Bowl nod, it is hard to justify that honor. He has not recorded a double-digit sack season since 2017, including just four in 2023, his most recent Pro Bowl year. As Lawrence's athleticism and durability wane, there is much more talent available who will come with a lower price tag.

It is not just Lawrence Green Bay needs to avoid; it is all of the aging pass-rushers on the market. Neither Von Miller, Matthew Judon, Joey Bosa nor Za'Darius Smith will improve the roster much. The Packers need to find speed to pair with Gary in the 2025 NFL offseason. Lower-priced alternatives such as Dennis Gardeck, Azeez Ojulari or Joshua Uche might not make the headlines but have a better chance of standing the test of time.