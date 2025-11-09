The Philadelphia Eagles are currently preparing for an upcoming high profile matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. The game will be a clash between arguably the two biggest Super Bowl threats coming out of the NFC, and the Eagles will certainly want to make a statement in this game in front of a national audience.

Recently, the Eagles made a move by trading for cornerback Jaire Alexander, previously of the Baltimore Ravens. Alexander spent the majority of his career with the Packers before departing this past offseason, having some wondering whether Monday night could be something of a revenge game for the star.

Unfortunately, the Eagles got a rough injury update regarding Alexander on Sunday afternoon.

“#Eagles announce CB Jaire Alexander (knee/coach’s decision) will not travel to Green Bay for tomorrow’s game and will be listed as OUT,” reported Jeff McLane of the Inquirer on X, formerly Twitter.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided more context on the decision to sit Alexander.

“#Eagles rule out CB Jaire Alexander, focusing on getting him acclimated to their defensive system while also getting up to speed on his knee maintenance. The focus is on his recovery and preparation for the rest of the season,” reported Rapoport.

Adam Schefter of ESPN echoed a similar sentiment.

“Eagles ruled out CB Jaire Alexander for Monday night’s game in Green Bay. The team believes he still is acclimating to the defensive system, still recovering from a knee injury and it decided it was best for him to stay back to focus on his recovery and preparations for the remainder of the season,” he reported.

Overall, the Eagles would certainly like to have Alexander back in the lineup as soon as possible this year, even though his stint with the Ravens didn't exactly provide glowing results.

Still, when healthy, Alexander remains a strong NFL cornerback and should continue to add depth to what is already a solid Eagles defensive unit.

In any case, the Packers and Eagles are set to kick things off on Monday evening at 8:15 PM ET from Lambeau Field. After that, up next for the Eagles will be a home clash against the Detroit Lions.