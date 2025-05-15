The Green Bay Packers look to improve on their 2024 campaign and have high hopes coming into the season. The 2025 schedule is out, and we are looking at every Packers' game with game-by-game analysis and predictions. Matt LeFleur will have his team ready, but how will they do this season? We break down each game on the schedule.

Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions

The Packers have lost three home games in a row to the Lions and have just not been able to defend the Tundra. Sadly, Jordan Love is only 1-3 in his past four games at Lambeau Field against the Lions. Don't expect that to change as the Packers drop their opener.

LOSS

Week 2: vs. Washington Commanders (Thursday Night Football)

The Packers will make a short turnaround for Thursday Night Football. This time, Green Bay will respond accordingly, beating Washington at home and getting their first win of the season.

WIN

Week 3: @ Cleveland Browns

The Browns don't offer the challenge many thought they would a few seasons ago. Deshaun Watson won't be returning from injury, so the Browns will have to sift through rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett to determine who starts at quarterback. Regardless, the Packers win in Cleveland.

WIN

Week 4: @ Dallas Cowboys (Sunday Night Football)

The Packers destroyed the Cowboys in the playoffs two seasons ago, but this could be a significantly better showdown. Assuming both Love and Dak Prescott are healthy, this will be a riveting battle on Sunday Night Football.

WIN

Week 5: Bye Week

Week 6: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals used to dominate the Packers. But the tide has turned recently with the Packers winning two overtime thrillers. Unless the Bengals show something different, they won't escape Lambeau with a win.

WIN

Week 7: @ Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals could certainly present a tough test. Yet, trusting them against a more-experienced team, even at home, isn't easy. Kyler Murray cannot get past the Green Bay defense.

WIN

Week 8: @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday Night Football)

The Packers will have a grueling showdown with the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football. While the Steelers don't have their quarterback situation settled, they will do enough to win this game.

LOSS

Week 9: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are sleepers in the 2025 season. However, they don't have the talent or coaching to go into Lambeau and beat the Packers. Green Bay rolls over Carolina here.

WIN

Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles

This will be a rematch of the Brazil game when the Eagles edged out the Packers. Yet, this time, it will swing the other way, as the Packers capitalize on their home-field advantage to take down the defending champions.

WIN

Week 11: @ New York Giants

For whatever reason, the Packers have lost to the Giants recently, falling in both of their past two games where the Packers were the favorites. Somehow, the Giants will pull it off again, stunning the Packers at the Meadowlands.

LOSS

Week 12: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings swept the season series against the Packers last season. Overall, both teams measure up pretty equally to one another. But Love has struggled to beat Minnesota at home, going 1-3 in four games. That doesn't change this season.

LOSS

Week 13: @ Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Two seasons ago, the Packers stunned the Lions on Thanksgiving. Significantly, the Packers have played the Lions better at Ford Field than at Lambeau, and the trend will continue as Green Bay shocks Detroit on Turkey Day.

WIN

Week 14: vs. Chicago Bears

The Packers have dominated the Bears recently, going 9-1 over their past 10 games, and are also 8-2 in their last 10 at Lambeau. This will be a classic as Caleb Williams will attempt to defeat the Packers but ultimately falls short this time around.

WIN

Week 15: @ Denver Broncos

The Broncos will provide a huge obstacle for the Packers, especially with the game in Denver. While the Packers have a team that is good enough to win here, it won't be enough as one crucial mistake dooms them.

LOSS

Week 16: @ Chicago Bears

The Packers are 6-0 in their past six games at Soldier Field, and the tradition of winning in Chicago has continued. While Williams offers a new competitive edge for Chicago, it's tough to see them beating the Packers at home.

WIN

Week 17: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will roll into town, looking to beat the Packers in Green Bay. While this certainly will be one of the more challenging games on the ledger, Green Bay will be desperate for a win here and will find a way to beat the Ravens.

WIN

Week 18: @ Minnesota Vikings

This game could be for the NFC North Title. The Vikings give the Packers a great test and are 3-2 in the last five games in Minneapolis. Assuming all the key players stay healthy, the Vikings will claim this game.

LOSS

Final Record: 11-6