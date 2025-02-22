Entering the 2025 NFL offseason, the Green Bay Packers are one of the many teams currently suck in no-man's land. They are not necessarily rebuilding but remain miles away from legitimate Super Bowl contention. As has been the case for the franchise seemingly every year, the Packers' handling of the upcoming offseason will be key to their success in 2025.

The Packers are coming off an early exit in the 2024 playoffs, a result that tends to repeat itself every year. Green Bay remains a consistent threat in the NFC North but is just 3-5 in the playoffs under Matt LaFleur with no Super Bowl appearances. They simply struggle to get over the hump despite constant offseason changes.

With the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions experiencing significant coaching changes, the Packers will face different challenges in 2025 than in 2024. Even with Green Bay purportedly content with its current roster, the NFC North will be a key division to monitor during the 2025 NFL offseason.

Entering free agency, the Packers rank in the middle of the league in cap space. The team remains built on rookie contracts more than most teams, giving general manager Brian Gutekunst a stable foundation on which to build. Yet, if Green Bay ever wants to break free from mediocrity, they desperately need to make a league-changing move in the 2025 NFL offseason. That will only be possible if the Packers can rid themselves of a few of their cut candidates.

CB Jaire Alexander

The Packers releasing longtime cornerback Jaire Alexander would send shockwaves through the league. Not only is he still arguably the team's biggest star, but Alexander remains one of the top cornerbacks in the league. He received a 75.2 player grade from Pro Football Focus, putting him just outside the top 10 percent of all eligible cornerbacks in 2024.

But while his on-field performance remains elite, Alexander is hardly ever on the field enough to warrant the cost of his talent. Since signing a four-year, $84 million extension in 2022, which made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, Alexander has appeared in just 32 of the team's 54 games. Since 2021, he has missed half of Green Bay's regular season games.

Behind Keisean Nixon, the Packers do not have many reliable cornerbacks on their roster should they release Alexander. However, they own the No. 23 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will be at Lambeau Field. The upcoming draft class is full of prominent options at the position that would be well within their range.

Alexander, who turned 28 in February, is owed over $40 million over the next two seasons. If the Packers cut him before June 1, it would save them over $8 million in cap space despite eating $18 million in dead money, per Over the Cap. Whether or not that actually happens depends on how frustrated Gutekunst is with his frequent injury issues.

TE Luke Musgrave

Early in his rookie season, Musgrave looked like the perfect tight end LaFleur sought in his offense to complement Jordan Love. That has since proven to be nothing but fool's gold, as Musgrave's brief career has been riddled with injuries and inconsistency.

Despite missing six games in 2023, Musgrave entered his second year as the Packers' starting tight end. Instead of building on his initial success, the Oregon State alum missed even more games in 2024 and eventually lost the job to Tucker Kraft. Once he returned from his 10-game absence in Week 15, Musgrave did not see higher than a 26.2 percent snap share over the final three weeks of the regular season.

In the seven games he played in 2024, Musgrave tallied just 45 total receiving yards, averaging a paltry 6.4 yards per game. Those numbers are poor for even the most prominent run-blocking specialists. Even at his current salary, players who spend as much time on injured reserve as Musgrave are more significant contributors than he is to warrant a roster spot.

Entering his third year, Musgrave is now a distant second option behind Kraft. He is not enough of an asset as a blocker to warrant more snaps, further limiting his role. Still on his rookie contract, Musgrave is not a big hit to the Packers' cap but brings almost no additional value to the team, making him a cut candidate in the 2025 NFL offseason. He could be one of the team's final training camp releases in the fall.

WR Romeo Doubs

There were moments during the 2024 season where Romeo Doubs looked like the Packers' WR1, and there were others where he was virtually invisible. Such has been the head-scratching career of Doubs, who has never found a consistent role in Green Bay's offense.

Doubs is not alone in his inconsistency; the Packers' entire receiving room consists of frustratingly unreliable pass-catchers. At various times, either Doubs, Jayden Reed or Christian Watson were seen as the potential WR1, but neither lived up to those expectations. With Gutekunst expected to target the position over the offseason, none of them can feel safe.

His standing with the front office mostly separates Doubs from the rest. The Packers notably suspended him in Week 5 for conduct detrimental to the team after he missed multiple practices and meetings. He reportedly grew frustrated with his lack of a role in the offense and lashed out in a way that caused Gutekunst to take action.

Like most of Green Bay's skill players, Doubs is still on his rookie contract. He is owed just over $1 million in 2025, barely affecting the team's cap. Yet, both sides would mutually benefit from a change of scenery. Doubs still has enough talent to get his career back on track in the right situation, and the Packers are in dire need of external receiving help.

The way Doubs has conducted himself over the past two seasons has not yet reached an Antonio Brown level of irritability. Still, his lack of production is insufficient to warrant it. General managers do not typically let personal opinions affect roster decisions, but Gutekunst would be well within his rights to rid himself of Doubs in the offseason.