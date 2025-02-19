Will the Green Bay Packers land a WR1 in free agency or the NFL Draft? That's the question that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has been trying to answer. Luckily for the franchise, they've had a great time developing receivers. Guys like Christian Watson and Jayden Reed have emerged as top options.

Still, it hasn't stopped Packers running back Josh Jacobs from addressing the team's biggest need: A WR1. Although Watson and Reed have shown flashes, landing someone right now could benefit Green Bay for the next season. With that being said, the question is a little unfair, one year after the Packers signed safety Xavier McKinney and Jacobs.

As the offseason and the NFL Draft come closer and closer, ESPN insider Dan Graziano explained why he believes the Packers are in a unique spot.

“Green Bay is the ultimate draft-and-develop team,” Graziano said. “However, Gutekunst hasn't been shy about taking swings in free agency when the need has met opportunity. The Packers have long preferred to develop their stars at that position rather than using first-round picks or making big-money signings.

The Packers could land a WR1 through whatever means

Whether through the draft or a marquee signing, the Packers have plenty of options. As mentioned earlier, they already have Watson and Reed as their up-and-coming WR1. However, signing a major free agent could boost their chances of making a legitimate run.

Funny enough, Adams suggested that the Packers need a veteran wide receiver. Specifically, they need a WR1 in that department. Regardless of that, Graziano feels that the team won't be in dire need of a receiver of Adams's caliber.

“As I've said elsewhere, some teams think the top of the receiver market is way out of whack with where it should be, given how many good ones are coming out in the draft every year,” Graziano said. “The Packers will pounce if they see an opportunity in free agency, but they won't go into it thinking about star power.”

Either way, Green Bay and Gutekunst have plenty of options to ponder before the beginning of the 2025-26 season. Whether it's sticking with their core roster, the NFL Draft, or signing a free agent, they'll have to analyze what they need. No matter what, the Packers have their main core.

Adding an elite presence like Adams however, can bring Green Bay into that legitimacy of NFC championship and even Super Bowl contention.