It remains to be seen what direction the Green Bay Packers will take in the draft. But there are some players they should avoid. For a sneak preview of what might happen, here is the Packers’ full seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Network simulator.

The Packers pick at No. 23 overall and have their full allotment of selections. They also have an extra pick in the seventh round. Green Bay enters the draft with needs at edge, cornerback, wide receiver, defensive tackle, and linebacker.

Here is what the simulator spit out for the Packers.

Packers take WR Luther Burden III in Round 1

This would be a great pick for the Packers. They need an Alpha dog in the wide receiver room and Burden could be that guy.

He brings an impressive combination of speed, power, and agility to the slot receiver position, according to PFN.

“His natural playmaking skills make him dangerous in space, and he has ball skills to spare when allowed to stretch the field vertically,” PFN wrote. “As a route runner, Burden has shown progress but still needs additional development. Granted, part of that comes down to the way he was used in college, but his route salesmanship still needs some work.”

There’s no doubt he could make things much easier for Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The current lot of receivers with the Packers comes off lacking at the top end. Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Hicks don’t have WR1 abilities. That’s something Burden brings immediately.

“Burden should end up being an instant starting wide receiver at the NFL level,” PFN wrote. “He has some inside-outside versatility with the ability to thrive on jet sweeps and end-arounds, and his YAC ability is arguably the best of any wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft class.”

Defensive help arrives in Round 2?

This pick didn’t hit as solid as the first-round choice. In this mock, the Packers traded up to the No. 39 pick and gve up their third-round selection.

Notre Dame cornerback Bejamin Morrison is decent, but the Packers left higher-ceiling guys like Trey Amos (Ole Miss) and Azareye’h Thomas (Florida State) on the board.

“Benjamin Morrison possesses very good size and overall length to hold his own as a boundary corner in the NFL,” PFN wrote. “He is a smooth and fluid mover who has good overall speed but is not an overly sudden athlete. Morrison is an excellent zone-coverage defender, displaying outstanding instincts, awareness, and ball skills.”

But there are negative issues.

“He is a bit leggy in transitions and speedy receivers can separate from him both underneath and at the break point on in-routes and comebacks,” PFN wrote. “Morrison is at his best playing and defending the third level of the field where his linear speed and ball skills can shine.”

Back to the CB position in Round 4

OK, the simulator lost its way here. It’s like, “Oopsie, we shouldn’t have picked Morrison, so let’s go get another cornerback.”

Packers fans wouldn’t be very excited about Tommi Hill of Nebraska. It’s especially true with edge defenders Tyler Baron (Miami) and Que Robinson (Alabama) still on the board. This is a flat-out bad pick.

“A physical runner with prototype size and length,” PFN wrote. Saw drastic fluctuations in his performance from year to year in college. Took a big step back in his final year of college. Allowed a ball to be caught on him nearly 75% of the time when he was targeted and gave up three touchdowns in coverage this season. Struggled to make plays around the ball this season, with just one pass breakup and one interception.”

OK, that’s enough. What are you doing, simulator?

Things got better in Round 5

It would be nice if the Packers bungled back-to-back picks but still landed a guy like Ohio State edge Jack Sawyer at this point. In the real world, he won’t last this long.

“As far as edge rusher evaluations go in the 2025 NFL Draft, there aren’t too many as safe as Jack Sawyer,” PFN wrote.

Translation: Some team will grab him much earlier.

“Sawyer has the technical know-how, the football instincts, the physicality and the level of effort needed to project as a quality starting edge rusher in the league,” PFN wrote.

Another edge rusher falls in Round 6

Not bad here, either. Jah Joyner of Minnesota brings value for this late in the draft.

He’s an above-average athlete who moves well in space, but his tackling leaves a lot to be desired. If he can improve that aspect of his game, he might last a while in the league.

The Packers filled a need in Round 7 with their last pick of defensive tackle Yahya Black from Iowa. They also got center Jacon Gideon out of Michigan.

The Packers started strong in the draft. But overall they missed the mark at key points. Burden boost their overall picture. Grade: C-minus.