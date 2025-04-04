After the Green Bay Packers cleaned house on a player, they went Eagle hunting with the Tush Push as a target. Also, there are three players the Packers must avoid in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The needs list starts with the wide receiver position. The Packers need an Alpha in that room. They also need an edge rusher and a cornerback.

Therefore, the tricky part will be getting a wide receiver in the first round. That’s the place they would have a chance to find an Alpha. That type of receiver is rarely discovered in Round 2 and beyond.

Packers must avoid safety Malaki Starks

There’s plenty to like about the 6-foot-1, 197-pound Georgia product. And yes, he would make the Packers’ secondary better. Also, he may be available when the Packers pick at No. 23 overall.

However, they have to stick to the wide receiver position unless all the big dogs are gone. Then they could pivot to the edge rusher position.

Starks could tempt them with his versatility. He’s the total package, according to nfl.com.

“Starks is a versatile safety with the size and athleticism to eliminate contested catches and the speed and ball skills to shine when the action travels deep,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Connection to the route is inconsistent in man and he’s baited out of position by misdirection, but better discipline and anticipation should clean that up. He’s not a true force player near the line and his pursuit angles can be raggedy but he gets guys down when he’s in position.”

But he’s not the perfect prospect despite being labeled as an “eventual plus starter.” Zierlein noted he can “feast or famine” and didn’t perform well in the NFL Combine short-area testing.

But the Packers are in a spot where filling needs early in the draft could be the difference between making the Super Bowl or missing out. That’s why they can’t afford to pick the best available player.

What if the draft doesn't play out as experts predict?

Even if something crazy happened like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter sinking to the Packers pick, they could take either of those because it fills a need. But if a player like Ashton Jeanty, Armand Membou, or Will Johnson slipped through the cracks, the Packers would need to treat them like would Starks.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said the receivers in the house have the talent, but need to get rid of the drops, according to channel3000.com.

“That’s something that we took a deep dive at,” LaFleur said. “I think a big part of it, to be honest with you, is we had a ton of drops. That’s an area that we have to clean up.

“You’ve got to finish the catch. Some of those were some challenging balls to catch, but ultimately that’s what they get paid to do. You’ve got to catch the ball and that’s got to be primary. I think most of it was focus related, (and) I don’t think it’s a lack of effort or skill. I think our guys are capable, (and) I think we’ve seen that from them.”

It’s a no-go for edge Donovan Ezeiruaku

Green Bay won’t like the lack of power Ezeiruaku brings to the table. It’s a lacking part of his game, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Ezeiruaku is a smaller outside linebacker-type edge rusher who can struggle with the power aspects of the game,” PFF wrote. “However, his quick, smooth style paired with high football IQ and some very nice bend make him an ideal 3-4 pass rush type of defender to draft on Day 2.”

However, Ezeiruaku will likely come off the board in Round 1. And right about the time the Packers have a pick.

And getting the right edge guy is something Packers’ general manager Brian Gutenkunst wants to see, even though he said he expects improvement from the guys already in house, according to packerswire.com.

“I hope a big one,” Gutekunst said when asked about the pass-rush taking a leap forward in 2025. “I thought they took a big jump during the season last year, by the end of the year we were playing some really good football on defense. So, I'm excited to see what Year 2 brings. I'm excited to see what we can do on defense.”

Edge Jack Sawyer is a Round 2 pass

Sawyer may make some NFL team happy, but there’s a big enough question mark for the Packers to pass. He may not develop into a premier pass rusher, according to PFF.

“Sawyer is a high-floor, all-around 4-3 defensive end with a starting-caliber projection,” PFF wrote. “The question is whether you believe there is more there for him as a pass-rusher. If you do, you can convince yourself that he's a top-20 player. If not, an early Day 2 range feels like his floor.”

Sawyer could be hanging around on the board. But if the Packers have their wide receiver in hand, they should for a edge guy like Jared Ivey (Mississippi) instead. Or perhaps South Carolina’s Kyle Kennard.