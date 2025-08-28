The Green Bay Packers have a deep roster, particularly at receiver. In fact, the team has one of the best receiving corps in the NFL. Jordan Love has such a plethora of pass catchers to throw to that it was inevitable that somebody talented wasn't going to make the 53-man roster. Even so, one receiver the Packers cut came as a big surprise for many fans. That player would be Mecole Hardman, the ex-Kansas City Chief and three-time champion. So just what went into Hardman's release?

Packers releasing Mecole Hardman was a surprise

The Packers have a lot of big-name players at receiver. Jayden Reed led the team in receptions last year, but Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks weren't far behind. Christian Watson is uber-talented as well, and he showed that with his incredible rookie season before injuries started to plague him.

Despite bringing back all of those players, the Packers invested a first-round pick in Matthew Golden, the speed demon from Texas. Bo Melton even made the team as a receiver-turned-cornerback, and Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft form an impressive tight end duo.

With so much pass-catching talent, Hardman was never going to be a roster lock. Still, it was widely assumed that he could secure the sixth receiver spot, especially because Watson is still recovering from a torn ACL and will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Instead, the Packers released Hardman and kept Savion Williams and Malik Heath on the 53-man roster. Williams was another player the Packers took in the 2025 NFL Draft in the third round, so it wasn't a surprise that he made the roster. Heath, meanwhile, only has 24 career receptions.

Hardman not only has a championship pedigree, but he is one of the best deep threats in the NFL. The Packers decided that Golden will fill that role, and they prioritized the special teams ability that Heath offers over what Hardman brings to the table on offense. Hardman has since been added to the Packers' practice squad, so there is a chance he will suit up for the team at some point this year. Nonetheless, it was a surprise to see him not make the initial 53-man roster.

Other surprise Packers roster cuts

Hardman may have been the most shocking roster cut in Green Bay, but he wasn't the only player well-primed to make the team that didn't. Isaiah Simmons was another standout release. Simmons was the eighth overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals back in 2020. In college, Simmons lined up all over the field.

He could play on the defensive line or at linebacker, both as a pass rusher or run stopper. He also had experience dropping back in pass coverage, and he even spent time in college at cornerback and safety.

At the professional level, Simmons settled into a role as a linebacker, but he was never able to reach his potential. The Clemson product will now be looking for his fourth NFL home.

Another surprise cut was fellow linebacker Kristian Welch. The Packers run a 4-3 defense, and the team only keeping four off-ball linebackers was a choice few saw coming. Welch and Simmons were seemingly fighting each other for one of the final roster spots. But neither of them made the team. Like Hardman, Welch has already been added to the practice squad.