The Green Bay Packers will be under a lot of pressure to succeed in 2025. Green Bay won 11 games in 2024, but did not win the NFC North and couldn't get a win in the playoffs. Now the Packers are willing to try anything to get back into the playoffs in 2025.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said on Wednesday that Bo Melton will spend “most of his time” at cornerback during training camp, per Ryan Wood.

Gutekunst also confirmed that Melton will be switching to jersey No. 16 to go along with his position change.

Green Bay began experimenting with playing Melton at cornerback back in June. Originally, the Packers planned to play him as a two-way player. However, Wednesday's comment make it sound like Melton could become a full-time cornerback.

“We just thought that if there is somebody that can potentially do both, he would be that guy,” LaFleur said, via The Associated Press. “I think a lot of it is just from his production on (special) teams and just his ability to make plays on teams.”

Whichever position becomes Melton's primary position in 2025, he should be ready to fill in as depth at the other.

“Some guys don't even have two, (and) we've got three really good starting corners that we really like quite a bit,” Gutekunst said. “Again, I think we have more depth than most.”

Those comments came just days after the Packers released Jaire Alexander.

Packers' Bo Melton refuses Travis Hunter comparisons amid position change

Melton refused comparisons to the dual-threat rookie superstar, who was drafted second overall by the Jaguars, in a recent interview.

“Travis is a different athlete, as everybody knows,” Melton said, via The Athletic. “He's a Heisman Trophy winner, won a lot of awards. I'm not going to compare myself to somebody that's done that, but what I will say is I like to run for days.”

Hunter has the skills to become an elite player at either wide receiver or cornerback. He is a truly special talent, so Melton is wise to not make that comparison himself.

If Melton truly does have similar stamina to Hunter, then he may be able to succeed as a two-way player himself.

But first, Melton has to earn a spot on the final roster.