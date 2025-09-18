Last Thursday, the Green Bay Packers improved to 2-0 on the young 2025 NFL season with an impressive home win over the Washington Commanders. While Green Bay has yet to play a road game this season, they have still looked elite through two games in picking up dominant wins over tough opponents.

Predictably, the national media has already taken notice by creating a Super Bowl hype train for the Packers, something that at least some of the players seem to be buying into.

“I think we can go undefeated. … Pound for pound, I look at these teams and I don't really see who is better than us, honestly,” said left tackle Rasheed Walker, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter (via Dave Schroeder of WBAY).

Players buying into the hype too early can certainly end up backfiring if they get complacent, but the Packers have shown no signs of such an issue so far this year.

An epic start for the Packers

Just a week before the season began, the Green Bay Packers in many people's eyes transformed from possible playoff team to legit Super Bowl contender with their trade for Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys. The move immediately seemed to morph the Packers' defensive lines into one of the league's elite units and give them a leg up on the competition in a crowded NFC North playoff picture.

Through two weeks, the Packers look to be one of the elite defenses in recent NFL history, although it is of course far too early to make any such proclamation definitively.

As last year's New Orleans Saints found out, getting off to a hot 2-0 start doesn't guarantee you much of anything in the NFL, although this Packers opening act to the season certainly seems more sustainable than what that Saints team had going on.

In any case, the Green Bay Packers will look to conjure up those good vibes in a road setting this Sunday when they hop on a plane to face the Cleveland Browns in northeast Ohio on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.