The Green Bay Packers have had a near-flawless start to the season. Jordan Love has led his team to a 2-0 start, cruising to wins. Green Bay traded for Micah Parsons before Week 1 and he has been great. However, Jayden Reed's injury throws a wrench into a smooth operation. However, Love believes that Matthew Golden is the player who can fill that gap against the Cleveland Browns.

Reed left the Packers' Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders with a broken collarbone. The wide receiver is out for a couple of weeks at minimum, leaving a hole out wide. However, Green Bay has proved that its skill positions are as deep as any team in the NFL. Reed's absence could hurt the offense, but there are plenty of players who can take advantage of the opportunity.

Love is off to a great start as an individual. However, he has missed a few throws to Golden that would have been the rookie's first NFL touchdown. Green Bay picked the receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft, breaking a long drought for the franchise. His quarterback likes playing with him and according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Love wants to target his rookie more.

Jordan Love went through his two missed deep balls to Matthew Golden and took blame for both misses. Also added that because of Jayden Reed’s injury… “There’s definitely gonna be opps for other guys, but definitely M.G.” pic.twitter.com/di376lpsoG — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 17, 2025

“We were close on a couple, you know,” Love said about his connection with Golden this year. “There’s definitely gonna be opps for other guys, but definitely M.G.”

Golden has been a quiet member of a 2025 wide receiver class that features Emeka Egbuka and Tetairoa McMillan so far. Despite a slow start, he has the talent to blossom into a No. 1 wideout that Love can work with for years to come. Reed missing games leaves the Packers without all of their offensive options, but Love is not worried.

He has a chance to get Golden involved facing a Browns defense that backed their talk up against the Baltimore Ravens despite losing the game. If Love and his rookie wideout get into rhythm, the Packers could go from an NFC contender to a Super Bowl favorite.