The Green Bay Packers are agreeing to a new contract with their star kicker. Brandon McManus is going to sign a three-year deal worth about $15.3 million, per ESPN. This includes a $5 million signing bonus.

McManus established himself as one of the top kickers in the NFL. He connected on better than 95 percent of his kicks in 2024, while playing for the Packers. He also kicked for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos in his lengthy career.

In his NFL career, McManus connected on better than 82 percent of his field goal attempts. He's 20-for-21 in Green Bay on tries. The kicker also completed all of his extra point attempts last year.

The veteran kicker played his college football at Temple. He went undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft. McManus was on the Super Bowl championship Broncos team in the 2015 season.

McManus also spent some time with the Washington Commanders, but was released from the team. This happened after he was accused of sexual misconduct while a member of the Jaguars by two flight attendants. A lawsuit ensued from those allegations.

The NFL declined to discipline McManus after an investigation, saying there was no evidence to support the kicker violated league policy.

The Packers finished the 2024 season with a 11-6 record. Green Bay lost in the NFC Playoffs to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

Packers hope to reach the postseason again in 2025

The Packers clearly hope that McManus can help keep the team in contention in the NFC North. Green Bay has some tough competition in their division from the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. All three teams made the playoffs in the 2024 season.

The Packers have a talented quarterback to lead their offense in Jordan Love. Love battled injuries in 2024 but was still able to lead the team to the postseason. He posted 3,389 passing yards for 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Green Bay has high hopes for Love and the 2025 squad. The team has made the playoffs with Love the last few seasons. In 2023, Green Bay defeated the Dallas Cowboys in a huge playoff upset. Packers fans are hoping Love can take the team back to a Super Bowl, where it hasn't been in more than a decade.

The Packers have four Super Bowl championships in their franchise history. Love's predecessors Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre both won rings while playing for Green Bay. Time will tell if Love can make it three quarterbacks in a row.