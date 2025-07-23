The Green Bay Packers are currently participating in training camp ahead of the upcoming 2025 NFL season, in which they will hope to build on their last two playoff appearances. Unfortunately, wide receiver Christian Watson won't be a full participant in the festivities due to the torn ACL he sustained last season.

“On the Christian Watson timeline, Brian Gutekunst says the receiver will not have a full practice in training camp. #Packers being deliberate with his return,” reported Ryan Wood of USA Today on X, formerly Twitter.

However, it wasn't all bad news on the Watson front.

“Brian Gutekunst says Christian Watson's rehab from torn ACL is going “great” this offseason: ‘He's a freak. He did a run test the other day and looked great. It's an ACL, so we're going to take our time with him, but he's pressing to get out there,'” reported Wood.

Christian Watson is a key member of a Packers wide receiver core that is among the most talented in the NFL; however, injury concerns have hampered him thus far in his young career, and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to get past them this season.

A big year for the Packers

By most accounts, the Packers took a slight step back in 2025 after their impressive playoff performance in the prior season.

Quarterback Jordan Love dealt with injuries throughout much of the 2025 campaign, missing multiple stints after signing a mammoth contract the previous offseason. Injuries to Watson and other key members of the Packers offense certainly didn't help matters, and the team ultimately ended up bowing out to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on the road in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

However, the Packers are bringing back a good chunk of their core from a season ago (although not Jaire Alexander, who was also injured down the stretch of last season), which should make them once again viable contenders in the vaunted NFC North heading into this season.

Green Bay will kick off its 2025 NFL season on September 7 at home against their division rivals, the Detroit Lions.