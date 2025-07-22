The Green Bay Packers rolled out the dough to lock in an offensive lineman while also dealing with injury situations. But one of those issues could have good news, with fans told to watch out for an accelerated injury return for Christian Watson.

Anything accelerated seems like a good thing for the oft-injured wide receiver, according to espn.com.

“Watson will probably not step on the field during training camp,” Rob Demovsky wrote. “But monitoring his rehab from left ACL surgery in January could provide a hint at when he might be able to play again. What originally looked like a mid-November return at best could be accelerated. The fourth-year receiver was already running routes in early June.

Even before that, head coach Matt LaFleur said Watson seemed to be rolling along at a good pace, “doing outstanding. I would say he's ahead of schedule.”

Packers WR Christian Watson working his way back

LaFluer said Watson looks the part, according to a post on X by Lily Zhao.

“He looks like a freak like he always does, in a positive way. He's been great, he's been outstanding. Just great attitude and he's working hard.”

Watson has an incentive to get back quickly, as rookie Matthew Golden is making noise. And Golden could play in Watson’s spot, according to packerswire.com.

“Obviously, he has elite speed,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said of Golden. “His ability to stretch the field outside the numbers is really, really important. And when you watch him, we thought he arguably had some of the best hands in the draft.

“Not only coming back to it and running through it, but when he tracked it over his shoulder. He's a strong athlete. He's really versatile, he's going to do a lot of things, but we thought he could play outside, and that was important to us.”

The Packers have a strong wide receiver group. How strong? Enough so that Watson is currently listed on the second team behind Jayden Reed, Golden, and Romeo Doubs. Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams, and Mecole Hardman are also in the mix.

If Watson can return early in the season, the Packers could be an offensive juggernaut.