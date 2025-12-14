The Green Bay Packers may have just suffered a serious blow, as Micah Parsons appears to have suffered a non-contact injury. He was forced to exit the contest early and head to the locker room.

Parsons, who is 26 years old, suffered the injury while rushing Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. However, he fell to the ground clutching his knee, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Micah Parsons was visibly in pain before limping off the field with trainers.

“Parsons immediately reached for his left knee after a non-contact play.”

This was the injury to Micah Parsons

The four-time Pro Bowler left the game with two combined tackles (one solo) and a forced fumble. We'll have to wait and see how serious the injury is, as the Packers will evaluate Parsons' knee before announcing his official status.

Until then, Green Bay will likely lean on Lukas Van Ness to fill in as the starter. Kingsley Enegbare and Aaron Mosby could also see more opportunities. Especially if Micah Parsons is forced to miss some time.

Parsons is in the midst of another solid campaign. In his first season with the Packers, he's managed to record 41 combined tackles (19 solo), 12.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Hopefully, his injury isn't too serious and the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year can return to action sooner, rather than later.

Josh Jacobs is another star who dealt with a knee issue for the Packers this season. He was forced to miss one game. But he's been able to play through the injury for the most part. Green Bay will likely be hoping that's a similar case for Micah Parsons.