While Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur deals with the aftermath of the team’s collapse, star tight end Tucker Kraft said his injury rehab is ahead of schedule. And another injured Packer, Devonte Wyatt, promised a training camp return from serious leg and ankle injuries.

Wyatt made the optimistic prognostication, according to a post on X by Tom Silverstein.

“DT Devonte Wyatt said he broke his fibula and tore a ligament in his ankle. The ligament is the worst of the injuries, but he said he would definitely be ready for training camp.”

Wyatt suffered the injury during the Week 15 loss to the Broncos.

Packers weren’t able to overcome injuries in 2025

In the final analysis, the Packers couldn’t find the answers for key losses on both sides of the football. Tight end Tucker Kraft took an important chunk of offensive production to the sidelines. And the Packers didn’t win another game after the injury loss of edge rusher star Micah Parsons.

It seems like the Packers would be ahead of the curve in terms of injuries compared to other teams. They are often one of the youngest squads in the NFL, according to ESPN.

“They're the youngest team in the league on an annual basis, as (GM Brian) Gutekunst strips the oldest players from the roster and loads up on draft picks,” Bill Barwell wrote. “The difference was supposed to be Parsons, the true superstar who would elevate the rest of the defense, help mask the weaknesses at cornerback, and come up with big plays when the Packers needed them most. And for three-plus months, Parsons lived up to expectations.

“There's no good time to tear an ACL, but Parsons doing so one month before the playoffs was always going to have a dramatic impact on Green Bay's ceiling. I wouldn't fire LaFleur or Gutekunst because their most important addition tore an ACL.”

But the Packers got few breaks in that department this year. And they’ll have to regroup for the 2026 season.