Back in November, the Green Bay Packers lost Tucker Kraft to an injury. It ended what had become a promising season. But there’s good news as Kraft claims he’s ahead of schedule for his ACL injury rehab, according to a post on X by Matt Schneidman.

“Tucker Kraft: “By the time Week 1 rolls around, I’ll be 10 months post-surgery and hopefully bulletproofed by then. I already feel pretty good. My progress so far has been great. Some would say even ahead of schedule.”

The third-year NFL standout totaled 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games for the Packers this season.

Packers needed TE Tuck Kraft to balance offense

Green Bay surely missed Kraft down the stretch. He gave the offense a different look that the team couldn’t recapture with other tight ends.

And their season ended Saturday with a tough 31-27 loss to the rival Bears.

Quarterback Jordan Love seemed to foresee the future when Kraft went down, according to ESPN.

Article Continues Below

“Tuck means a lot,” Love said at the time. “I think his leadership role and then obviously his play on the field. He's been playing at a high level. We'll see what the injury is, but not having him out there for the rest of the game was huge. So, yeah, it's one of those situations, though. It's the next man up. We've got to find ways to keep playing at a high level without him out there.”

The Packers weren’t really able to continue playing at the same level on offense. They scored just seven points the following week against the Eagles. And eventually, they closed the season with five straight losses.

Matt LaFleur’s “pivot” idea didn’t pan out. He said the team would simply adjust, according to Packers.com.

“That's the beauty of having multiple guys that you feel confident in,” LaFleur said. “You've just got to pivot. That's part of this game is you have to adapt sometimes to the circumstances that are presented to you, and especially when it comes to personnel.

“Luke (Musgrave is) a guy that we've got a ton of confidence in,” LaFleur said. “He definitely brings a vertical presence, and we're going to have to put him in situations where he can utilize his strengths.”

Musgrave had very limited success, catching just 21 passes over the final nine games.