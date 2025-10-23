Aaron Rodgers has been playing in the NFL for some time, but everybody will always remember him as a Green Bay Packer, no matter where else he plays. This week, Rodgers will be facing off against his former team as a Pittsburgh Steeler, but he still had time to show love to where it all started for him.

Rodgers recently spoke with the Packers media, and he may have thrown out a hint on returning in some way, shape, or form.

“Feel so good about my time there because damn near everything great in my life is because of my football career, and my football career starts, and will end one day, with Green Bay. So got a lot of love for all those memories,” Rodgers said via ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

That may not have been a hint at returning to play, but it most likely meant him possibly signing there for a day to retire as a Packer. It wouldn't be a shock if he did that, as Rodgers spent the first 18 years of his career with the team, while also winning a Super Bowl in that span. Rodgers had most of his success in Green Bay, and that's where he became one of the best to play at his position.

Aaron Rodgers doesn't have any hard feelings about Packers

Article Continues Below

Rodgers asked for a trade from the Packers in 2023, and he was sent to the New York Jets, where he played for two seasons (he tore his Achilles tendon in the first game of 2023). That led Jordan Love to be handed the keys to the Packers' offense after they selected him in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Though it may feel like some tension between him and the Packers organization, Rodgers claims that it isn't.

“I don't have any animosity toward the organization,” Rodgers said via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. “Obviously, I wish things had been better in our last year there, but I have a great relationship with a lot of people still in that organization, and this is not a revenge game for me. I'm just excited to see some of the guys and be on ‘Sunday Night Football' again.”

Rodgers has already beaten a former team this season, and he'll plan to do it again this week against a Packers team that has played well so far.